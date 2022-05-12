Premier Inc. Sued In Del. For 'Unfair' $474M Stock Switch

By Jeff Montgomery (May 12, 2022, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Health care group-purchasing giant Premier Inc.'s board and top officers were accused Thursday of pushing through an unfair, $473.5 million share exchange deal in 2020 that allegedly granted a $225 million windfall to large legacy investors, in an updated Delaware Chancery Court derivative suit. The City of Warren General Employees Retirement System said in its complaint that Premier's board and management pushed through the deal by way of an unfair, multiply conflicted process that benefited holders of Class B stock at the expense of the company and regular Class A public stockholders. At issue is a company agreement to accelerate payment...

