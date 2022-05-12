Feds Urge Justices To Throw Out Appeal In Winch IP Fight

By Adam Lidgett (May 12, 2022, 6:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice says the U.S. Supreme Court should reject an engineer's appeal of a Federal Circuit decision axing his ​​$1.8 million jury win against a theatrical winch maker that he argues took away his company's right to a trial by a jury. In a Wednesday amicus brief, the U.S. Solicitor General's Office weighed in on a petition from a company run by engineer Olaf Soot, which won a $1.8 million verdict from a New York jury in 2018 against a winch-making company owned by Daktronics Inc. About a year ago, a Federal Circuit panel did not look kindly on that verdict,...

