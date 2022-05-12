Insurer Lands 11th Circ. Win In Canceled Trip Dispute

By Shane Dilworth (May 12, 2022, 9:29 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit grounded a dispute over a man's canceled trip to Colombia on Thursday, agreeing with a Florida federal judge that his Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act claim against an Allianz unit failed since he "received exactly what he bargained and paid for" when obtaining a traveler's policy. The three-judge panel said in an unpublished ruling that a policy issued by AGA Service Co., which does business as Allianz, clearly stated that a full refund for Ibaldo Arencibia's canceled trip was subject to terms and exclusions. The policy stated that Arencibia could receive a full refund for the policy...

