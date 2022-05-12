Navy Personnel Can't Duck Defense Expert's Harassment Suit

By Khorri Atkinson (May 12, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge on Thursday declined to dismiss a national defense expert's lawsuit accusing Navy personnel of harassment and retaliation while ordering limited discovery to determine whether two defendants acted within the scope of their employment when they allegedly made the defamatory statements. The government had moved to toss University of Idaho professor Lilian Alessa's lawsuit on two grounds: that the case is preempted by the Civil Service Reform Act, and that two Navy members acted within the scope of their employment at the time of their alleged actions and also enjoy sovereign immunity. U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS