Judge Overturns Verdict Against Comcast In NexStep IP Row

By Jasmin Jackson (May 13, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge has reversed a jury's finding that Comcast indirectly infringed a technology maker's patent for "concierge" technology and found that the determination was backed by shaky expert testimony, but he refused to grant the telecommunications giant a new trial. In an opinion filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews partly overturned a September 2021 jury verdict in a trial over two patents — U.S. Patent Nos. 8,280,009 and 9,866,697 — asserted against Comcast Cable Communications LLC by technology maker NexStep Inc. Those patents cover a "concierge device" that lets consumers access options like account information and voice-activated...

