Car Tech Execs Face Investor Suit Over Stock Drop

By Ivan Moreno (May 13, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Executives and board members of car technology developer Cerence Inc. deceived shareholders with rosy business updates despite a global semiconductor shortage that plunged the company's revenue expectations and prompted steep stock declines, an investor suit claims. The suit, filed Thursday in Massachusetts federal court, alleges that the defendants breached their fiduciary duty and violated the Exchange Act by making misleading statements during quarterly financial reports that predicted strong growth even as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on automobile production globally. Cerence, which builds artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistance for cars, makes money primarily by selling software licenses and cloud-connected services. Its customers...

