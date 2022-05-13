11th Circ. Orders New Look At $6M Atty Fee In Man's Death

By Rosie Manins (May 13, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has vacated a $6 million attorney fee awarded as part of a $21 million jury verdict over the death of a Georgia pedestrian who was hit by a truck, ordering the trial court to reconsider its reasonableness. The three-judge panel's per curiam opinion Thursday affirmed the jury verdict but said that two subsequent opinions from the Georgia Court of Appeals warrant the reconsideration of the attorney fees. The jury had ordered the $6 million fees after finding bad faith on the trucker's part. Optional caption text(Replace or Delete this line) The estate of Alabama trucker James Harper and...

