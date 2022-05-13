GOP States Back 4th Circ. Redo On Baltimore Climate Ruling

By Keith Goldberg (May 13, 2022, 2:44 PM EDT) -- Fifteen Republican-led states on Thursday backed a bid by fossil fuel companies to have the Fourth Circuit rethink its decision that Baltimore's climate change suit belongs in state court, arguing that the decision effectively allows single states to set national climate policy. The red states lodged an amici brief with the appeals court saying that Baltimore's suit seeking to put Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp. and other fossil fuel companies on the hook for climate-related infrastructure damages would require companies to change the way they do business anywhere in the world, not just in Maryland. Matters of interstate pollution clearly implicate...

