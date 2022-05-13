Real Estate Rumors: Cornerstone, Chetrit, Severn

By Andrew McIntyre (May 13, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Cornerstone Group is hoping to build 102 apartment units in south Miami-Dade County, the South Florida Business Journal reported Friday. The developer is seeking permission for a project at 11350 Dunbar Drive, a 5.5-acre site, and plans also call for 174 parking spaces, according to the report. Stellar Management and Chetrit Group have landed $714 million in commercial mortgage-backed securities financing for two New York Upper East Side luxury apartment buildings, Commercial Observer reported Friday, citing sources. The loan from Citigroup, BMO Capital Markets, MF1 Capital and Starwood Property Trust is for Yorkshire Towers and Lexington Towers, which have a combined...

