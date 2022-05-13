9,000-Member Class OK'd In IQVIA 401(k) ERISA Suit

By Abby Wargo (May 13, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge granted class status to a lawsuit brought on behalf of over 9,000 former IQVIA employees claiming the health care tech company violated federal benefits law by picking shoddy yet expensive investments for their 401(k) plan. U.S. District Judge William L. Osteen Jr. greenlighted the workers' April class certification request on Thursday to include participants and beneficiaries of IQVIA's 401(k) plan from June 23, 2014, to the present in the suit. The judge agreed with the class that the thousands of workers have a common interest that could not be remedied equally by individual lawsuits. "This court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS