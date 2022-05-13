Robinhood Gets 'Meme Stock' Antitrust Claims Axed For Good

By Dave Simpson (May 13, 2022, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has dismissed investors' third attempt to plead antitrust claims against Robinhood and Citadel Securities for purportedly blocking investors from buying "meme stocks" during last year's market volatility, ruling that the investors failed to adequately allege a conspiracy between the stock-trading platform and the financial services firm. U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga tossed the claims on Thursday, with prejudice this time, finding that the newest complaint does little to remedy previously addressed problems. "The court dismissed plaintiffs' [previous complaint] last fall, giving plaintiffs the opportunity to amend," the judge said. "They did so. What has changed with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS