Pa. Home Care Workers Get Class Cert. In OT Pay Suit

By Rae Ann Varona (May 13, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A group of home care workers suing a Medicaid-funded corporation over allegedly unpaid overtime won class certification after a Pennsylvania federal judge rejected the company's argument that no evidence could point to it being the aides' employer. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl disagreed with Public Partnerships LLC's argument that there was no common evidence proving that each caregiver was its employee, pointing out that the company used a standard application for all its workers, set work rules, and maintained employee timesheets and other employee records like tax filings and payroll checks. "All these materials, policies and practices apply uniformly to...

