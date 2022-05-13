Cruise Cos. Can't Appeal Cuba Trafficking Ruling

By Mike Curley (May 13, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Friday denied a bid from four major cruise liners to certify an appeal of a ruling finding they'd violated the Helms-Burton Act by allowing passengers to disembark at a port formerly owned by Havana Docks Corp., saying they haven't shown that their objection to the ruling warrants an interlocutory appeal. In the order, U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom denied motions from Carnival Corp., Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., MSC Cruises SA and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., saying while both the objections they raise involve controlling questions of law, they haven't shown that there is a difference...

