Claimant Info To Stay Hidden In Honeywell Asbestos Fight

By Vince Sullivan (May 13, 2022, 3:27 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania bankruptcy judge ordered information that can identify claimants of the asbestos trust in the Chapter 11 case of a Honeywell unit to be redacted through an upcoming trial over Honeywell's claims the trust is being mismanaged. The Thursday order from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Thomas P. Agresti in Erie said no documents including the claimants' names and other personal information have been filed in the case of North American Refractories Co., or NARCO, and thus aren't judicial records for the purpose of the Bankruptcy Code sections governing public disclosure. The information is included in a set of binders provided by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS