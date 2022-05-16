Texas Justices Clear Doctor Of Liability In Teen Suicide Case

By Katie Buehler (May 16, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A divided Texas Supreme Court wiped out a $1.35 million judgment against a pediatric office stemming from the suicide of a 14-year-old patient after finding expert testimony presented at trial didn't sufficiently link the teen's suicide to the health provider's negligence. In a 7-2 decision issued Friday, the justices tossed an Ellis County jury's verdict finding the negligence of Pediatrics Cool Care and two employees, Dr. Jose J. Salguero and physician assistant Jenelle Robinson, proximately caused the teen's suicide in August 2012. Expert testimony at trial did not sufficiently prove that the suicide was foreseeable and avoidable but for the providers'...

