Tegna's $8.6B Go-Private Deal Put Under DOJ Microscope

By Christopher Cole (May 13, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Tegna's planned $8.6 billion deal to go private has formally come under antitrust scrutiny from the U.S. Department of Justice, the broadcast giant disclosed in a government filing. Nearly three months after announcing a plan for New York-based hedge fund Standard General to take it over, Tegna Inc. told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday that the DOJ issued a second request for information about the deal. Under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act, the government can file a second request to glean more details about the antitrust ramifications of a merger or acquisition, and doing so signals that the agency is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS