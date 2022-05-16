Seton Hall Kicks Off 3-Day Gaming Law Bootcamp

By Nick Muscavage (May 16, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Seton Hall University School of Law's third annual gaming law "bootcamp" kicked off on Monday, beginning the three-day event aimed at teaching best practices to sports betting and gaming industry professionals and offering networking opportunities. David L. Rebuck, director of the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, speaking at the third annual Seton Hall Law Gaming, Compliance & Integrity Bootcamp on Monday, May 16. (Princeton Strategic Communications) The Seton Hall Law Gaming, Compliance & Integrity Bootcamp still has marquee workshops scheduled, including a seminar featuring Philip R. Sellinger, the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey. The program is funded...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS