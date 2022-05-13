EU Officials Reach Deal To Strengthen Cybersecurity Rules

By Allison Grande (May 13, 2022, 9:28 PM EDT) -- European Union policymakers on Friday came to a tentative agreement on rules that would require banks, energy suppliers, medical device makers, digital services and a wide range of other critical infrastructure providers to follow beefed-up cybersecurity rules in the wake of mounting global cyberthreats. The European Commission in December 2020 proposed updating the bloc's rules on the security of network and information systems, known as the NIS Directive. The commission argued that while the regulations had had a "positive impact" on critical service provider's cybersecurity posture since being implemented in 2016, more needed to be done to tackle emerging threats posed by...

