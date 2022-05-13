9th Circ. Affirms Gap Diversity Suit Toss Over Forum Clause

By Craig Clough (May 13, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit Friday affirmed a lower court's dismissal of a shareholder's derivative suit accusing Gap Inc. of failing to uphold its commitment to diversity and inclusion, finding that the shareholder brought the case to the wrong forum and should have sued in the Delaware Court of Chancery. In a published opinion authored by U.S. Circuit Judge Milan D. Smith, the panel upheld a California district judge's finding that plaintiff Noelle Lee was bound by the forum-selection clause in Gap's bylaws, citing the U.S. Supreme Court's 1972 decision in The Bremen v. Zapata Off-Shore Co. and its so-called Bremen test....

