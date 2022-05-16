FCC Allows Short License Renewal For Long-Silent Station

By Madeline Lyskawa (May 16, 2022, 5:08 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission approved a Texas radio station's license renewal application for one additional year, rather than the standard eight-year renewal, citing its long periods of silence and brief moments in operation as justification for the truncated renewal. In a memorandum issued Friday, the FCC Media Bureau's Audio Division Chief Albert Shuldiner refused to grant Dallas-based Elohim Group Corp. renewal of its radio station license for the normal eight-year term, noting the station's 248 days of silence during its license term that began in July 2019 and ended in August 2021. "Licensee's stewardship of the station fails to meet the...

