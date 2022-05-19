Export Compliance Tips For Patenting Dual-Use Tech

By Grant Ehrlich and Maggie Russell (May 19, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Dual-use technologies, i.e., those with both civilian and military end uses, have become increasingly widespread. Avoiding a disclosure contrary to U.S. export control laws is critical for inventors and their employers and the complexities of export controls around dual-use technologies can lead to confusion. Recent world events have highlighted the increasingly subtle differences between commercial and military technologies, and have prompted renewed interest in ensuring appropriate export controls are applied to applicable technology. However, what is classified as a technology disclosure in a patent application is subject to such export control can be subtle. In particular, the situation in Ukraine illustrates...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS