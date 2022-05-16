LA Wants Vrbo Rental Lawsuit To Return To State Court

By Faith Williams (May 16, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The City of Los Angeles asked a judge on Friday to return its lawsuit against the vacation housing company Vrbo to state court, claiming that the state is the real party at interest. Los Angeles City Attorney Michael N. Feuer filed a lawsuit against Vrbo, formerly known as HomeAway, in March in Los Angeles County Superior Court, accusing it of failing to comply with the city's short-term rental ordinance by booking short-term rental properties for hosts who did not have a valid registration number issued by the city. In April, Vrbo removed the case from state court to the U.S. District Court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS