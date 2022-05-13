Ex-Lab Exec Wants FCA Suit Axed Over 'Blood Money' Book

By Craig Clough (May 13, 2022, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A former True Health Diagnostics executive asked a Texas federal judge Friday to dismiss him from a False Claims Act suit alleging his involvement in a wide-ranging kickback scheme, stating that the relator violated the act's seal provision by publishing the existence of the qui tam litigation in a book. The suit, which was originally filed in 2016 but unsealed in April after the U.S. Department of Justice intervened, accuses former True Health CEO Christopher Grottenthaler, ex-employees of True Health Diagnostics LLC and Boston Heart Diagnostics Corp., and others of engaging in a multimillion-dollar kickback scheme to conduct lucrative tests at a rural...

