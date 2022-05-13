Intel Must Face Worker's ERISA Docs Claim

By Kellie Mejdrich (May 13, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Intel Corp. must face a single claim from a worker alleging he wasn't provided retirement plan documents in a timely manner in violation of federal benefits laws, a California federal judge ruled Friday. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in a four-page order denied Intel's motion for judgment on the pleadings following oral argument on the issue in April in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit, which Winston Anderson first brought as a proposed class action in 2019. Judge Chhabria's order preserves the last remaining claim in the lawsuit, which targeted the administrators of Intel's retirement funds for allegedly breaching their...

