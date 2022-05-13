Florida Real Estate Roundup: EDEN Multifamily, Nuveen, Pulte

By Nathan Hale (May 13, 2022, 6:02 PM EDT) -- JLL announced Friday that it has been tapped by the Barron Collier Companies to lease Manatee County Logistics Center, a 563,451-square-foot, Class A industrial park that is set to break ground this month in Bradenton. The park, which is expected to be ready in the third quarter of 2023, will serve tenants in spaces starting at 23,000 square feet across three state-of-the-art buildings. Each building will encompass about 188,000 square feet with 32-foot clear heights and 54-foot column spacing. The location south of Tampa Bay provides connectivity via highways to the major markets of Tampa, Orlando and Miami, including three international...

