USAA Scores $218M Win Against PNC In Check Patent Trial

By Ryan Davis (May 13, 2022, 10:16 PM EDT) -- An Eastern District of Texas jury found Friday that PNC Bank willfully infringed four USAA mobile check deposit patents and awarded $218.45 million, the latest in a series of nine-figure jury wins for USAA in patent cases over the technology. Following a trial that began Monday before U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in Marshall, Texas, the jurors sided with the United States Automobile Association, and rejected PNC's argument that the patents are invalid. The finding of willful infringement means the judge can choose to increase the damages award up to three times. USAA, a San Antonio-based financial services company that caters...

