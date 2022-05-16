Gaming Co. Turtle Beach Adds Board Seats, Explores Sale

By Charlie Innis (May 16, 2022, 2:27 PM EDT) -- Turtle Beach Corp., a video gaming accessories maker, said Monday it will work with activist investor The Donerail Group and other stockholders to refresh the company's board of directors and review potential buyers of the business, with help from three law firms. Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP and Vinson & Elkins LLP are advising Turtle Beach, and Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP is guiding Donerail. Turtle Beach said it reached a deal with Donerail, SCW Capital Management and other stockholders to bring on three new directors to the company's board from Donerail's slate of nominees. Together, they will weigh bids from different...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS