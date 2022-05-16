Tribal-Owned E-Lender Settles Suit Over 'Predatory' Rates

By Celeste Bott (May 16, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT) -- An Illinois woman on Monday dropped her proposed class action claiming an online lender purportedly owned but not operated by a Native American tribe offered loans at "predatory" interest rates of nearly 700%. Attorneys for lead plaintiff Lauren Combs and MaxLend, its parent company Make Cents Inc. and other defendants told an Illinois federal court in a stipulation of dismissal Friday that they had resolved the case. Details of the settlement were not immediately available. The lawsuit, filed in January, alleges that MaxLend uses its claimed ownership by the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nation — a federally recognized sovereign American Indian...

