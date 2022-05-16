Latham, King & Spalding Rep In Carlyle's $4.2B ManTech Buy

By McCord Pagan (May 16, 2022, 8:36 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm The Carlyle Group, guided by Latham & Watkins LLP, said Monday it struck a $4.2 billion deal to buy government contractor ManTech, represented by King & Spalding LLP. Carlyle is buying ManTech International Corp. at $96 per share, which represents a 32% premium to its share price from Feb. 2 before news came out of a potential deal in the works, according to a joint statement. "We have always admired ManTech's unwavering commitment to support national security customers and their critical missions through differentiated capabilities and technology solutions. ManTech's talented employees and leadership team have built a remarkable company with...

