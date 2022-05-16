Justices Say No To Cisco In Patent Row

By Andrew Karpan (May 16, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Cisco's battle against a $57 million judgment for infringing cybersecurity patents failed to pique the interest of the U.S. Supreme Court justices, who on Monday turned down the company's bid to use the case to provide guidance on how lower court judges decide to enlarge jury verdicts in patent cases, despite the company's support among its friends in Big Tech and telecom. The latest rejection for Cisco in its legal fight with the Menlo Park, California-based nonprofit SRI International came in the high court's latest order list, which details the petitions that the justices have passed on or taken up. Among...

