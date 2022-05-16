11th Circ. Reverses Airline's Costs Award In Travel Fees Case

By Carolina Bolado (May 16, 2022, 4:12 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Monday reversed an award of costs to Venezuelan airline Avior Airlines CA after the appeals court earlier this year revived a proposed class suit over the passenger exit fees the airline charges in Miami. The appeals court said that since its decision in February reversed the dismissal of the suit, the airline is no longer a prevailing party under Rule 54 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and is therefore not entitled to costs. "Here, summary reversal is appropriate," the appeals court said. "Because of our decision in the other appeal by Cavalieri and Isea, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS