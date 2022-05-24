Tenuous Limbo Remains For Brooklyn Church Site Project

By Grace Dixon (May 23, 2022, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge on Monday punted a decision on whether to halt construction of a residential development that neighbors say threatens a historic Brooklyn church, instead asking parties to clarify when work will reach a point of no return. Justice Ingrid Joseph of State Supreme Court in Brooklyn postponed a decision on whether to issue a temporary restraining order sought by Sterling Place BK-NY Block Association Inc. and two neighbors seeking to halt construction of an apartment complex adjacent to a 19th-century church in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Instead, over developers' objections, Justice Joseph continued a stipulation already in effect barring...

