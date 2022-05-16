Payment Processors Ask 11th Circ. To Uphold CFPB Sanction

By Rosie Manins (May 16, 2022, 2:31 PM EDT) -- Payment processing and telephone service providers have urged the Eleventh Circuit to uphold a sanction that dismissed part of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's robocall case against them and others, saying it was warranted because of the agency's repeated refusal to comply with depositions. Payment processors Global Payments Inc. and Electronic Merchant Systems Inc., formerly known as Francis David Corp., as well as telephone service provider Global Connect LLC said in separate briefs to the court on Friday that a Georgia federal judge rightly freed them from the case in 2017 over the bureau's uncooperative conduct. The bureau sued 18 defendants...

