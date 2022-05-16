Justices Curb Court Review Of Immigration Rulings

By Mike LaSusa (May 16, 2022, 10:31 AM EDT) -- A split U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that federal courts may not review factual findings made by immigration officers while considering requests for deportation relief. The high court ruling goes against arguments made by both the federal government and Pankajkumar Patel, an Indian national who sought to cancel his removal proceedings but whose application was rejected by an immigration judge who determined that Patel had falsely represented himself in 2008 by checking off that he was an American citizen on a driver's license application. Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who penned the majority opinion, said neither the federal government nor Patel had put forth...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS