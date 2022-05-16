Developer, City Knock Challenge To Brooklyn Complex

By Grace Dixon (May 16, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Developers defended a New York review board's approval of construction now underway for an apartment complex adjacent to a 19th century church in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, arguing that city landmark laws required the review board to hold only one public hearing on the project. And the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission echoed developers Hope Street Capital LLC and 959 Sterling Place Ground Owner LLC in a concurrent filing Friday amid a challenge leveled by neighborhood residents and Sterling Place BK-NY Block Association Inc. against the plans for 920 Park Place after the landmarks commission approved the project in December....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS