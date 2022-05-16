Telecom Software Co. Hits Ch. 11 With $80M Debt, Sale Plans

By Rick Archer (May 16, 2022, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Communications software maker Pareteum Corp. has filed for Chapter 11 in a New York bankruptcy court, saying it is seeking a quick sale to deal with $79.8 million in debt after its drive for profitability was derailed in part by the discovery of inflated revenue reports. In papers filed Sunday, New York-based Pareteum said it has a $60 million stalking horse credit bid in hand for an asset sale to a pair of secured lenders that it hopes to close by mid-July. "By taking today's decisive and positive step, we are confident that under new ownership, the business can be best...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS