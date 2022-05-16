Tribe, Green Groups Ask 9th Circ. To Block Geothermal Plant

By Clark Mindock (May 16, 2022, 1:11 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups and a Native American tribe have asked the Ninth Circuit to pause the construction of a Nevada geothermal power plant they say would devastate a species of toad recently targeted for emergency protections. In their reply Friday to the project developer's appeal of a preliminary injunction, the Center for Biological Diversity and the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe said that the environmental review conducted by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management was far short of the analysis required of the agency and thus an injunction to stop construction on the Dixie Meadows Geothermal Utilization Project was appropriate. The groups said BLM...

