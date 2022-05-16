Insurer Must Cover Uncooperative Driver In NJ Crash Suit 

By Hope Patti (May 16, 2022, 2:45 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey state appeals court ruled Monday that an insurer owes coverage to a policyholder sued by another driver after a motor vehicle accident, finding that the carrier did not suffer appreciable prejudice as a result of the insured's failure to cooperate that warranted disclaiming coverage. The Appellate Division reversed a trial judge's summary judgment ruling in favor of KnightBrook Insurance Co., holding that the insurer must defend and indemnify Carolina Tandazo-Calopina against underlying personal injury claims lodged by Jose Sanchez. KnightBrook Insurance Co. owes coverage to a taxi driver who failed to cooperate in a personal injury suit against...

