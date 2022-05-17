Ho-Chunk Nation Wins BIA's Final OK For Wis. Casino

By Joyce Hanson (May 17, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs has approved the Ho-Chunk Nation's application for a casino in Beloit, Wisconsin, saying that the agency's assistant secretary made a final determination to acquire approximately 32 acres of land for the federally recognized tribe's gaming project. The BIA said Thursday in a notice of fee-to-trust acquisition that the Ho-Chunk Nation's proposed project includes the U.S. Department of the Interior's acquisition of the site in trust under the Indian Reorganization Act and a two-part determination that the site is eligible for gambling under Section 20 of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. "The Nation's fee-to-trust application has...

