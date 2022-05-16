Ga. Widow Asks 11th Circ. To Revive Fatal Crash Case

By Kelcey Caulder (May 16, 2022, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A Georgia widow has asked the Eleventh Circuit to revive her case over her husband's death in a trucking accident, saying a district court wrongly found that her claims against a freight broker for negligent hiring, selection and retention are preempted by federal law. Katia Gauthier said in an opening brief filed on Friday a Georgia district court was wrong when it found that her claims against Total Quality Logistics LLC were "too tenuously connected to motor vehicle safety to fall within" the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act's safety regulation exception. She said she should be able to sue Total Quality...

