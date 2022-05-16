Russian Co. Wins $2.3M Attachment Over Forsaken Oil Cargo

By Caleb Symons (May 16, 2022, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A subsidiary of the Russian oil company Lukoil won a $2.3 million attachment order against N2 Tankers, a Dutch shipping firm that refused to pick up at least 80,000 metric tons of crude oil from a Russian port city amid the early days of Russia's war against Ukraine. That order, issued Friday by a federal court in New Jersey, covers fuel aboard the N2 Tankers ship M/T Nordbay, which Litasco S.A. — the Swiss marketing and trading arm of Lukoil Oil Co. — had requested just two days earlier while it seeks arbitration in London. In his ruling Friday, U.S. District...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS