V&E Media Pro Joins Jackson Walker In Dallas

By Jessica Corso (May 16, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Jackson Walker LLP recently announced the expansion of its trial and appellate practice in Dallas with the addition of a former Vinson & Elkins LLP attorney who specializes in media law and class action litigation. Marc Fuller spent nearly 20 years at V&E before starting his new job last week as a partner at Jackson Walker, he told Law360 on Monday. Fuller said he spends about half his time working on media litigation and the other half working on class actions and doing appellate work. He joined Jackson Walker because he had been thinking about the next stage of his career...

