Sidley Hauls In Sports Industry Duo From O'Melveny

By Madison Arnold (May 17, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Sidley Austin LLP has snagged new co-chairs for its entertainment, sports and media industry group from O'Melveny & Myers LLP, where they served in a similar capacity. The firm announced the hiring of Charles "Chuck" Baker in both New York and Miami and Irwin Raij in Miami on Monday. The duo, who are also adjunct professors at the University of Miami School of Law's entertainment, arts and sports masters of law program, landed at Sidley after working as co-chairs of O'Melveny's sports industry group. They are joined in the sports, media and entertainment group by associate Greg Fritzius from Jones Day...

