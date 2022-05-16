Peloton, NordicTrack Maker Settle Fitness Tech Patent Spats

By Hailey Konnath (May 16, 2022, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Peloton and NordicTrack product maker iFIT said Monday they've reached a settlement that will put to rest litigation between the rival fitness companies, which have been duking it out over patents covering home exercise technology for years in several legal forums. New York-based Peloton Interactive Inc. and Utah-based iFIT Inc. said in a joint statement that all pending actions between them will be dismissed. "As a result of this comprehensive settlement, iFIT has agreed to remove certain on-demand leaderboard technology from its products, and Peloton has agreed to license certain iFIT patents relating to remote control technology," they said. "The parties...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS