Aviation Groups, East Hampton Spar Over Private Airport Plan

By Linda Chiem (May 16, 2022, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Business aviation groups and East Hampton officials are going head-to-head in New York federal court over the town's plan to privatize its airport, escalating a yearslong legal battle between the town, residents and visitors concerning noise, traffic and access to the affluent East Coast enclave. The National Business Aviation Association urged U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert on Monday to issue a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction barring town officials from closing the East Hampton Airport as a public use facility on Tuesday and reopening it as a private facility on Thursday with new flight restrictions. The NBAA is spearheading legal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS