Policyholder Group Backs Dentist In Virus Coverage Appeal

By Hope Patti (May 16, 2022, 8:45 PM EDT) -- United Policyholders urged the Washington Supreme Court to reverse a no-coverage finding for a pediatric dental practice in the high court's first COVID-19 coverage suit, arguing that coverage is triggered by the insured's loss of use to its property. The consumers trade group said Friday that the history of the "direct physical loss of or damage to property" trigger language in Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Co.'s policy supports a finding of coverage for the loss of use to Hill and Stout PLLC's property as a result of coronavirus restrictions. A consumer trade group urged the Washington state Supreme Court on Monday to reverse...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS