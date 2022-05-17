9th Circ. Revives FCRA Suit Against Citi Home Lending Unit

By Jon Hill (May 16, 2022, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Monday revived a consumer credit reporting suit against CitiMortgage Inc. in an appeal that attracted interest from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which has been pushing back on what it views as overly narrow interpretations of furnishers' dispute investigation obligations. The suit, brought by consumer Marshall Gross, accused the Citigroup unit of violating the Fair Credit Reporting Act as a furnisher by, among other things, failing to conduct a "reasonable" investigation into its allegedly inaccurate reporting of a debt whose validity Gross disputed on the basis of an Arizona law. An Arizona federal judge granted summary...

