AFL-CIO Says Sen. Competition Bill Is Too Soft On China

By Nicole Rosenthal (May 16, 2022, 10:25 PM EDT) -- The AFL-CIO, the country's largest labor federation, told Congress it has reservations about the Senate version of a bill designed to make American manufacturing more competitive with China, as it would continue U.S. reliance on Chinese imports like semiconductors. In a letter to the U.S. Congress on Monday, the AFL-CIO said that the House-passed America Competes Act of 2022 and the Senate-passed United States Innovation and Competition Act of 2021 are both aimed at curbing unfair trade practices with the Chinese government, but that certain provisions may do more harm than good. William Samuel, the AFL-CIO's director of governmental affairs, said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS