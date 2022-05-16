Walmart Applicant Settles Bias Suit After High Court Win

By Anne Cullen (May 16, 2022, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A spurned Walmart job applicant who recently convinced the U.S. Supreme Court to reopen his religious discrimination case against the retailer has settled with the company for an undisclosed amount, according to case filings. Walmart and Edward Hedican, a Seventh-day Adventist who said the company refused to hire him because his religion barred him from working on Saturdays before sundown, each notified the Seventh Circuit on Friday that they had brokered a deal. Walmart's settlement with the worker closes the book on a religious discrimination case that was originally launched by the EEOC in 2018 and made it all the way...

