3rd Circ. Backs Asylum Seeker's Ineffective Counsel Claim

By Gina Kim (May 16, 2022, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Monday revived a Haitian man's fight against deportation after his first attorney failed to provide readily available evidence that the man's affiliation with a political group was threatening his life, ruling that the Board of Immigration Appeals erred in rejecting his ineffective assistance of counsel claim. In a 21-page precedential decision, the a three-judge panel reversed the BIA's denial of petitioner Arckange Saint Ford's motion to reopen his case and remanded the matter back to the immigration court for a new hearing on his application fighting removal. Saint Ford is a Haitian national and a member of...

